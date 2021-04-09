During the last session, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s traded shares were 2,201,802, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.65% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the INPX share is $2.89, that puts it down -142.86% from that peak though still a striking +22.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.921. The company’s market capitalization is $120.65 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.98 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.74 Million shares over the past three months.

Inpixon (INPX) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. INPX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX): Trading Information

Inpixon (INPX) registered a -1.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.03% in intraday trading to $1.28 this Wednesday, Apr 07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.83%, and it has moved by 5.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.67%. The short interest in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is 5.2 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12000, which implies an increase of 1008303% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12000 and $12000 respectively. As a result, INPX is trading at a discount of 1008303% off the target high and 1008303% off the low.

Inpixon (INPX) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.92 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.63 Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.24 Million and $15Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.1% and then fell by -69.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Biggest Investors

Inpixon insiders own 3.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.1%, with the float percentage being 5.29%. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3Million shares (or 2.96% of all shares), a total value of $3.06 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 920.58 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $938.99 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Inpixon (INPX) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 341,454 shares. This amounts to just over 0.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $348.28 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 232.2 Thousand, or about 0.23% of the stock, which is worth about $294.9 Thousand.