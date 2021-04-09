Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. GLSI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI): Trading Information

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI) registered a 5.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.1% in intraday trading to $69.77 this Friday, Apr 09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 50.52%, and it has moved by 59.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.3%. The short interest in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) is 243.88 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $75, which implies an increase of 40.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75 and $75 respectively. As a result, GLSI is trading at a discount of 40.9% off the target high and 40.9% off the low.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -102.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)’s Biggest Investors

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. insiders own 74.7% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.87%, with the float percentage being 3.44%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 59.3 Thousand shares (or 0.46% of all shares), a total value of $2.16 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.31 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $412.44 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 8,909 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $324.91 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.97 Thousand, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $249.79 Thousand.