During the recent session, Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s traded shares were 610,993, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.15. At the last check, the stock’s price was $13.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.01% or -$0.71. The 52-week high for the GSL share is $17.85, that puts it down -33.71% from that peak though still a striking +74.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.38. The company’s market capitalization is $513.66 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 302.07 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 535.38 Million shares over the past three months.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.3. GSL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.51.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL): Trading Information

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) registered a -5.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.89% in intraday trading to $15.10 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.84%, and it has moved by -4.57% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 13.16%. The short interest in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) is 71.24 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18, which implies an increase of 34.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16 and $20 respectively. As a result, GSL is trading at a discount of 49.81% off the target high and 19.85% off the low.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Global Ship Lease, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) shares have gone up +103.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.09% against 11.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 2450% this quarter and then jump 23.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.7%. While earnings are projected to return 42.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 12% per annum.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s Biggest Investors

Global Ship Lease, Inc. insiders own 21.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.22%, with the float percentage being 27.02%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.2 Million shares (or 6.08% of all shares), a total value of $26.11 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.24 Million shares, is of Nokomis Capital, L.L.C.’s that is approximately 3.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $14.72 Million.