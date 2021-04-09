During the recent session, Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s traded shares were 212,003, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.54. At the last check, the stock’s price was $4.7, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.53% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the GENE share is $10.3, that puts it down -119.15% from that peak though still a striking +68.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.49. The company’s market capitalization is $68.64 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 272.07 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.74 Million shares over the past three months.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. GENE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE): Trading Information

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) registered a 9.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.98% in intraday trading to $5.74- this Friday, Apr 09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.18%, and it has moved by 8.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.19%. The short interest in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) is 1.33 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.65, which implies an increase of 445.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.65 and $25.65 respectively. As a result, GENE is trading at a discount of 445.74% off the target high and 445.74% off the low.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.1%. While earnings are projected to return -157.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s Biggest Investors

Genetic Technologies Limited insiders own 1.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.88%, with the float percentage being 1.9%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 75.51 Thousand shares (or 0.5% of all shares), a total value of $271.84 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 64.6 Thousand shares, is of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 0.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $232.56 Thousand.