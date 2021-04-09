During the recent session, General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)’s traded shares were 54,918,981, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the last check, the stock’s price was $13.5, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.35% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the GE share is $14.42, that puts it down -6.81% from that peak though still a striking +59.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.48. The company’s market capitalization is $118.07 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 57Million shares, and the average trade volume was 86.09 Million shares over the past three months.

General Electric Company (GE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. GE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE): Trading Information

General Electric Company (GE) registered a 0.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.24% in intraday trading to $13.83 this Friday, Apr 09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.81%, and it has moved by -3.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.19%. The short interest in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) is 106.63 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.43, which implies a decline of -0.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $18 respectively. As a result, GE is trading at a discount of 33.33% off the target high and -62.96% off the low.

General Electric Company (GE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that General Electric Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. General Electric Company (GE) shares have gone up +117.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2300% against 13.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -80% this quarter and then jump 120% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -0.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.66 Billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.32 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20.52 Billion and $17.75 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -13.9% and then jump by 3.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.3%. While earnings are projected to return 2400% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

GE Dividend Yield

General Electric Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 27, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for General Electric Company is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.3 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.69%.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)’s Biggest Investors

General Electric Company insiders own 0.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.47%, with the float percentage being 63.63%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2275 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 681.88 Million shares (or 7.76% of all shares), a total value of $7.36 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 646.95 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.99 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of General Electric Company (GE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 247,000,000 shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.67 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 175.53 Million, or about 2% of the stock, which is worth about $1.9 Billion.