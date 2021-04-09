During the last session, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU)’s traded shares were 1,813,823, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.97% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the FEDU share is $2.64, that puts it down -118.18% from that peak though still a striking +48.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.626. The company’s market capitalization is $56.12 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.6 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.31 Million shares over the past three months.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) received a consensus recommendation of Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. FEDU has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU): Trading Information

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) registered a -3.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.79% in intraday trading to $1.49 this Thursday, Apr 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.93%, and it has moved by -6.2% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 12.04%. The short interest in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) is 73.6 Million shares and it means that shorts have 31.86 day(s) to cover.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU)’s Biggest Investors

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. insiders own 2.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.67%, with the float percentage being 4.8%. Schroder Investment Management Group is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.81 Million shares (or 3.9% of all shares), a total value of $1.95 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 167.56 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $180.97 Thousand.