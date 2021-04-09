During the last session, Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s traded shares were 7,458,743, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.09% or $0.64. The 52-week high for the FBIO share is $5.08, that puts it down -4.1% from that peak though still a striking +62.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.81. The company’s market capitalization is $463.15 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 787.48 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 955.27 Million shares over the past three months.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. FBIO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO): Trading Information

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) registered a 15.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.17% in intraday trading to $5.04- this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 38.24%, and it has moved by 25.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 53.94%. The short interest in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) is 1.45 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.25, which implies an increase of 110.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.5 and $24 respectively. As a result, FBIO is trading at a discount of 391.8% off the target high and -7.79% off the low.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.46 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.17 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $11.29 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.2%. While earnings are projected to return 11.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.5% per annum.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s Biggest Investors

Fortress Biotech, Inc. insiders own 28.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.48%, with the float percentage being 48.37%. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 112 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.68 Million shares (or 9.15% of all shares), a total value of $27.52 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.72 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $14.96 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,937,455 shares. This amounts to just over 2.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.14 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.51 Million, or about 1.59% of the stock, which is worth about $5.61 Million.