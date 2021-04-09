During the last session, Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP)’s traded shares were 2,129,627, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.44% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the SNMP share is $1.77, that puts it down -66.98% from that peak though still a striking +75.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $59.56 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 449.23 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.81 Million shares over the past three months.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. SNMP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP): Trading Information

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) registered a 9.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.65% in intraday trading to $1.16 this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.01%, and it has moved by 11.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 72.55%. The short interest in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP) is 155.59 Million shares and it means that shorts have 85.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2, which implies an increase of 88.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2 and $2 respectively. As a result, SNMP is trading at a discount of 88.68% off the target high and 88.68% off the low.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.4%. While earnings are projected to return -525.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP)’s Biggest Investors

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP insiders own 17.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.77%, with the float percentage being 15.46%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.75 Million shares (or 3.2% of all shares), a total value of $1.07 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 78.3 Thousand shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $48.1 Thousand.