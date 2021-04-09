During the last session, Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)’s traded shares were 1,379,236, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.79% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the ETM share is $6.35, that puts it down -26.24% from that peak though still a striking +84.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.76. The company’s market capitalization is $714.17 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.13 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.25 Million shares over the past three months.

Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. ETM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM): Trading Information

Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) registered a -0.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.66% in intraday trading to $5.63- this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.19%, and it has moved by -2.9% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 103.64%. The short interest in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) is 7.54 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.63, which implies an increase of 11.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $7 respectively. As a result, ETM is trading at a discount of 39.17% off the target high and -40.36% off the low.

Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Entercom Communications Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) shares have gone up +237.58% during the last six months. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -1200% this quarter and then jump 146.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $244.53 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $307.12 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $297.03 Million and $175.87 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -17.7% and then jump by 74.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -34.9%. While earnings are projected to return 41.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ETM Dividend Yield

Entercom Communications Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 12 and May 17, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Entercom Communications Corp. is 0.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.37 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)’s Biggest Investors

Entercom Communications Corp. insiders own 15.3% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.65%, with the float percentage being 60.98%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 192 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.91 Million shares (or 6.5% of all shares), a total value of $22.01 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.86 Million shares, is of Lsv Asset Management’s that is approximately 5% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $16.94 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3,073,948 shares. This amounts to just over 2.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.59 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.83 Million, or about 2.07% of the stock, which is worth about $12.66 Million.