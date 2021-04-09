During the recent session, DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s traded shares were 1,879,766, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $131.6, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.7% or $3.46. The 52-week high for the DASH share is $256.09, that puts it down -94.6% from that peak though still a striking +8.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $121. The company’s market capitalization is $41.19 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.22 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.31 Million shares over the past three months.

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. DASH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $171.81, which implies an increase of 30.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $150 and $195 respectively. As a result, DASH is trading at a discount of 48.18% off the target high and 13.98% off the low.

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 31.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Biggest Investors

DoorDash, Inc. insiders own 0.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.33%, with the float percentage being 90.94%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 195 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 62.97 Million shares (or 21.7% of all shares), a total value of $8.99 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 52.03 Million shares, is of SC US (TTGP) Ltd’s that is approximately 17.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $7.43 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port owns about 1,045,221 shares. This amounts to just over 0.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $149.21 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.04 Million, or about 0.36% of the stock, which is worth about $148.19 Million.