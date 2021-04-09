During the last session, dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD)’s traded shares were 1,195,612, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.67% or -$1.42. The 52-week high for the DMYD share is $21.89, that puts it down -10.22% from that peak though still a striking +50.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.8. The company’s market capitalization is $685.17 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 747.05 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 892.09 Million shares over the past three months.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (DMYD) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. DMYD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD): Trading Information

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (DMYD) registered a -6.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.45% in intraday trading to $23.49 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.01%, and it has moved by 27.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.91%. The short interest in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) is 4.69 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27, which implies an increase of 35.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21 and $30 respectively. As a result, DMYD is trading at a discount of 51.06% off the target high and 5.74% off the low.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (DMYD) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD)’s Biggest Investors

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.36%, with the float percentage being 90.36%. Granahan Investment Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.44 Million shares (or 12.45% of all shares), a total value of $60.45 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.23 Million shares, is of Fred Alger Management, LLC’s that is approximately 11.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $56.84 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (DMYD) shares are Buffalo Small Cap Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Buffalo Small Cap Fund owns about 665,095 shares. This amounts to just over 2.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.7 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 514.22 Thousand, or about 1.86% of the stock, which is worth about $9.05 Million.