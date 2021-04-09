During the recent session, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s traded shares were 4,613,302, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $202.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.64% or -$1.3. The 52-week high for the CRWD share is $251.28, that puts it down -24.3% from that peak though still a striking +71.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $57.36. The company’s market capitalization is $45.55 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.74 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.11 Million shares over the past three months.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. CRWD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD): Trading Information

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) registered a -0.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.53% in intraday trading to $204.3 this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.57%, and it has moved by 1.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.02%. The short interest in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is 9.11 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $252.1, which implies an increase of 24.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $210 and $280 respectively. As a result, CRWD is trading at a discount of 38.51% off the target high and 3.88% off the low.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) shares have gone up +40.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.11% against -0.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 200% this quarter and then jump 100% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 53.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 55.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s Biggest Investors

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. insiders own 1.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.35%, with the float percentage being 75.62%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1121 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.75 Million shares (or 8.07% of all shares), a total value of $3.34 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.18 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.37 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4,936,797 shares. This amounts to just over 2.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.05 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.96 Million, or about 2.03% of the stock, which is worth about $838.55 Million.