Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. CMMB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB): Trading Information

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) registered a 111.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.61% in intraday trading to $72.00 this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 91.57%, and it has moved by -26.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 98.7%. The short interest in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) is 4.07 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16, which implies a decline of -70.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16 and $16 respectively. As a result, CMMB is trading at a discount of -70.91% off the target high and -70.91% off the low.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 60.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.