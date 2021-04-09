During the recent session, Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)’s traded shares were 506,083, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.2. At the last check, the stock’s price was $22.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 58.07% or $8.31. The 52-week high for the CELC share is $18, that puts it up 20.42% from that peak though still a striking +82.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.03. The company’s market capitalization is $175.84 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.6 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 25.75 Million shares over the past three months.

Celcuity Inc. (CELC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CELC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC): Trading Information

Celcuity Inc. (CELC) registered a 58.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.01% in intraday trading to $24.25 this Friday, Apr 09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 52.88%, and it has moved by 63.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 146.18%. The short interest in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) is 10.01 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.5, which implies a decline of -4.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19 and $24 respectively. As a result, CELC is trading at a discount of 6.1% off the target high and -16% off the low.

Celcuity Inc. (CELC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -30.8%. While earnings are projected to return -28.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 14% per annum.

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)’s Biggest Investors

Celcuity Inc. insiders own 42.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.79%, with the float percentage being 27.61%. Frontier Wealth Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 747.03 Thousand shares (or 6.08% of all shares), a total value of $6.84 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 364.22 Thousand shares, is of Gagnon Securities, LLC’s that is approximately 2.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.34 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Celcuity Inc. (CELC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Jacob Discovery Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 148,462 shares. This amounts to just over 1.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.36 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 92.4 Thousand, or about 0.75% of the stock, which is worth about $1.31 Million.