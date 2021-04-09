During the last session, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s traded shares were 2,821,132, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.15% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the BCTX share is $12.95, that puts it down -195.66% from that peak though still a striking +32.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.96. The company’s market capitalization is $24.99 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 323.12 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 159.31 Million shares over the past three months.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. BCTX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX): Trading Information

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) registered a 1.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.8% in intraday trading to $4.65- this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.47%, and it has moved by 39.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.04%. The short interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) is 36.17 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.23 day(s) to cover.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.