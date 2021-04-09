During the recent session, The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)’s traded shares were 4,233,172, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the last check, the stock’s price was $40.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.27% or -$0.52. The 52-week high for the KHC share is $41.21, that puts it down -2.28% from that peak though still a striking +35.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.04. The company’s market capitalization is $49.92 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.58 Million shares over the past three months.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. KHC has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.59.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC): Trading Information

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) registered a -1.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.85% in intraday trading to $41.10 this Friday, Apr 09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.77%, and it has moved by 3.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.39%. The short interest in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is 27.08 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.59, which implies a decline of -4.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29 and $49.2 respectively. As a result, KHC is trading at a discount of 22.11% off the target high and -28.02% off the low.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that The Kraft Heinz Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) shares have gone up +33.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.72% against 10.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1.7% this quarter and then fall -15% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -4.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.25 Billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.36 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.16 Billion and $6.65 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.5% and then fell by -4.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.7%. While earnings are projected to return -85.8% in 2021, the next five years will return -2.88% per annum.

KHC Dividend Yield

The Kraft Heinz Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 29, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Kraft Heinz Company is 1.6, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.92 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.38%.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)’s Biggest Investors

The Kraft Heinz Company insiders own 1.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.62%, with the float percentage being 80.96%. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1383 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 325.63 Million shares (or 26.62% of all shares), a total value of $11.29 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51.68 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.79 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 17,239,917 shares. This amounts to just over 1.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $597.54 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.29 Million, or about 1.25% of the stock, which is worth about $556.18 Million.