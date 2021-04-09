During the recent session, StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s traded shares were 2,194,076, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $68.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.77% or $0.53. The 52-week high for the STNE share is $95.12, that puts it down -39.11% from that peak though still a striking +70.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.39. The company’s market capitalization is $21.04 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.67 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.34 Million shares over the past three months.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. STNE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE): Trading Information

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) registered a 0.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.6% in intraday trading to $68.66 this Friday, Apr 09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.28%, and it has moved by -3.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.67%. The short interest in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) is 5.83 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.49 day(s) to cover.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that StoneCo Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) shares have gone up +22.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 59.65% against -0.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 72.7% this quarter and then jump 110% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 79.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $181.37 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $208.78 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $135.28 Million and $113.82 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 34.1% and then jump by 83.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 65.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 4.11% per annum.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s Biggest Investors

StoneCo Ltd. insiders own 16.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.73%, with the float percentage being 88.73%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 468 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 31.38 Million shares (or 17.56% of all shares), a total value of $2.63 Billion in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 29.19 Million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 16.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.45 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 13,265,156 shares. This amounts to just over 7.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.11 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.79 Million, or about 4.92% of the stock, which is worth about $737.51 Million.