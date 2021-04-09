During the last session, Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s traded shares were 1,610,300, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $52.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.23% or $1.14. The 52-week high for the SFIX share is $113.76, that puts it down -117.89% from that peak though still a striking +74.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.1. The company’s market capitalization is $5.55 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.61 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.13 Million shares over the past three months.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. SFIX has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX): Trading Information

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) registered a 2.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.68% in intraday trading to $53.65 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.39%, and it has moved by -23.8% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.09%. The short interest in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) is 9.18 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $54, which implies an increase of 3.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $84 respectively. As a result, SFIX is trading at a discount of 60.89% off the target high and -52.12% off the low.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Stitch Fix, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) shares have gone up +85.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.61% against 5.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.2% this quarter and then jump 56.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $511.1 Million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $535.41 Million by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $406.66 Million and $443.41 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.7% and then jump by 20.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -292.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 11.8% per annum.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s Biggest Investors

Stitch Fix, Inc. insiders own 3.6% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.52%, with the float percentage being 105.31%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 354 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.21 Million shares (or 7.65% of all shares), a total value of $306.03 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.19 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $304.74 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund owns about 1,712,098 shares. This amounts to just over 2.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69.34 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.62 Million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $95.3 Million.