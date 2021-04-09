During the last session, Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s traded shares were 1,744,710, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $100.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.11% or $5.77. The 52-week high for the FOUR share is $101.4, that puts it down -1.22% from that peak though still a striking +70.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30. The company’s market capitalization is $8.07 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 924.23 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 935.94 Million shares over the past three months.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. FOUR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR): Trading Information

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) registered a 6.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.2% in intraday trading to $101.4 this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.16%, and it has moved by 34.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.86%. The short interest in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) is 3.72 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $93.82, which implies a decline of -6.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $70 and $120 respectively. As a result, FOUR is trading at a discount of 19.78% off the target high and -30.13% off the low.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 69.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s Biggest Investors

Shift4 Payments, Inc. insiders own 1.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.72%, with the float percentage being 101.75%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 237 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.16 Million shares (or 7.95% of all shares), a total value of $238.18 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.94 Million shares, is of Durable Capital Partners LP’s that is approximately 7.4% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $221.78 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Hartford Mid Cap Fund owns about 1,487,597 shares. This amounts to just over 3.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $96.71 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.02 Million, or about 2.57% of the stock, which is worth about $77.14 Million.