During the last session, Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s traded shares were 6,159,099, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.04% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the RKT share is $43, that puts it down -90.52% from that peak though still a striking +22.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.5. The company’s market capitalization is $44.79 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 22.55 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 24.14 Million shares over the past three months.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. RKT has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.89.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT): Trading Information

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) registered a -0.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.67% in intraday trading to $23.43 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.25%, and it has moved by -8.66% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 11.62%. The short interest in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) is 21.45 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.4, which implies an increase of 8.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18 and $33 respectively. As a result, RKT is trading at a discount of 46.21% off the target high and -20.25% off the low.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -33.1%. While earnings are projected to return -39.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 26.83% per annum.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s Biggest Investors

Rocket Companies, Inc. insiders own 1.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.96%, with the float percentage being 75.42%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 319 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.69 Million shares (or 9.27% of all shares), a total value of $216.21 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.55 Million shares, is of Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd’s that is approximately 8.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $193.08 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Main Street Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco Oppenheimer Main Street Fund owns about 5,533,008 shares. This amounts to just over 4.8 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $118.19 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.22 Million, or about 2.8% of the stock, which is worth about $65.21 Million.