During the recent session, Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)’s traded shares were 451,024, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $8.2, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.8% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the LHDX share is $37.99, that puts it down -363.29% from that peak though still a striking +2.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.03. The company’s market capitalization is $321.77 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 363.48 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 516.61 Million shares over the past three months.

Lucira Health, Inc. (LHDX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. LHDX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.5, which implies an increase of 210.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22 and $29 respectively. As a result, LHDX is trading at a discount of 253.66% off the target high and 168.29% off the low.

Lucira Health, Inc. (LHDX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -29.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.