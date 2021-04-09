During the recent session, Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s traded shares were 4,188,041, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $26.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.52% or $1.13. The 52-week high for the LEVI share is $25.78, that puts it up 1.41% from that peak though still a striking +57.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.13. The company’s market capitalization is $10Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 655.65 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.39 Million shares over the past three months.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. LEVI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI): Trading Information

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) registered a 4.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.1% in intraday trading to $27.30 this Friday, Apr 09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.51%, and it has moved by 5.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.38%. The short interest in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) is 5.76 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.78, which implies an increase of 10.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $34 respectively. As a result, LEVI is trading at a discount of 30.02% off the target high and -4.4% off the low.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Levi Strauss & Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) shares have gone up +69.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 361.9% against 5.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 110.4% this quarter and then jump 312.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.16 Billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.42 Billion by the end of August 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $485.5 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 138.6%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -21%. While earnings are projected to return -133.1% in 2021, the next five years will return -3% per annum.

LEVI Dividend Yield

Levi Strauss & Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 05 and July 09, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Levi Strauss & Co. is 0.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.65 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s Biggest Investors

Levi Strauss & Co. insiders own 4.5% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.98%, with the float percentage being 85.84%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 266 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.98 Million shares (or 8.65% of all shares), a total value of $140.25 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.09 Million shares, is of Putnam Investments LLC’s that is approximately 7.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $122.33 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) shares are Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund owns about 4,182,742 shares. This amounts to just over 5.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $83.99 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.86 Million, or about 4.77% of the stock, which is worth about $75.99 Million.