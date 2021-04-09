During the last session, Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s traded shares were 1,394,839, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.81% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the BXRX share is $4.95, that puts it down -296% from that peak though still a striking +22.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.97. The company’s market capitalization is $87.68 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.35 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.99 Million shares over the past three months.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. BXRX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX): Trading Information

Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) registered a 0.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.76% in intraday trading to $1.355 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.1%, and it has moved by 3.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.76%. The short interest in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) is 2.49 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.67, which implies an increase of 273.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $6 respectively. As a result, BXRX is trading at a discount of 380% off the target high and 140% off the low.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Baudax Bio, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) shares have jump down -54.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -84.48% against 16.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 95.3% this quarter and then jump 90.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2218.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -12.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Biggest Investors

Baudax Bio, Inc. insiders own 0.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.26%, with the float percentage being 17.41%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 49 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.5 Million shares (or 4.99% of all shares), a total value of $3.54 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 495.21 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $500.16 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 268,717 shares. This amounts to just over 0.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $271.4 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 197.09 Thousand, or about 0.28% of the stock, which is worth about $199.06 Thousand.