During the recent session, Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s traded shares were 826,239, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the last check, the stock’s price was $6.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.09% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the ATXI share is $12.34, that puts it down -87.82% from that peak though still a striking +56.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.85. The company’s market capitalization is $112.38 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 164.12 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 173.69 Million shares over the past three months.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. ATXI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI): Trading Information

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) registered a -2.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.31% in intraday trading to $7.20- this Friday, Apr 09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.05%, and it has moved by 14.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.75%. The short interest in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) is 402.51 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6, which implies a decline of -8.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $6 respectively. As a result, ATXI is trading at a discount of -8.68% off the target high and -8.68% off the low.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13%. While earnings are projected to return 81.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s Biggest Investors

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 60.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.33%, with the float percentage being 31.05%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 939.71 Thousand shares (or 5.61% of all shares), a total value of $5.59 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 361.49 Thousand shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.15 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 838,827 shares. This amounts to just over 5.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.99 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 143.87 Thousand, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $676.19 Thousand.