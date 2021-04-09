During the last session, Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s traded shares were 1,459,993, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.41% or $0.71. The 52-week high for the ARRY share is $54.78, that puts it down -81.27% from that peak though still a striking +13.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.13. The company’s market capitalization is $3.84 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.36 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.51 Million shares over the past three months.

Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. ARRY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.5, which implies an increase of 50.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30 and $53 respectively. As a result, ARRY is trading at a discount of 75.38% off the target high and -0.73% off the low.

Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 38% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.11% per annum.

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s Biggest Investors

Array Technologies, Inc. insiders own 11.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.09%, with the float percentage being 119.2%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 216 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 19.02 Million shares (or 14.97% of all shares), a total value of $820.36 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.49 Million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 13.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $754.47 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 4,500,000 shares. This amounts to just over 3.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $194.13 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.15 Million, or about 1.7% of the stock, which is worth about $92.86 Million.