During the recent session, APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)’s traded shares were 6,176,232, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.96. At the last check, the stock’s price was $17.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.97% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the APA share is $23.85, that puts it down -37.23% from that peak though still a striking +63.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.36. The company’s market capitalization is $6.63 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.28 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.06 Million shares over the past three months.

APA Corporation (APA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. APA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 17 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.26.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA): Trading Information

APA Corporation (APA) registered a -0.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.34% in intraday trading to $18.81 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.53%, and it has moved by -19.31% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 22.83%. The short interest in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) is 11.18 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.02, which implies an increase of 38.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16 and $38 respectively. As a result, APA is trading at a discount of 118.64% off the target high and -7.94% off the low.

APA Corporation (APA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that APA Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. APA Corporation (APA) shares have gone up +86.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -250% against 15%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 300% this quarter and then jump 160.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.24 Billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.39 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $1.28 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -2.9%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.8%. While earnings are projected to return -36.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

APA Dividend Yield

APA Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 04 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for APA Corporation is 0.1, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.56 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.18%.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)’s Biggest Investors

APA Corporation insiders own 0.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.39%, with the float percentage being 87.64%. Woodstock Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 655 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 191.07 Thousand shares (or 0.05% of all shares), a total value of $3.42 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.11 Thousand shares, is of Pacer Advisors, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $395.75 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of APA Corporation (APA) shares are Wedge SMID Cap Value Collective Investment Trust and SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Wedge SMID Cap Value Collective Investment Trust owns about 160,476 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.87 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 106.25 Thousand, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $1.9 Million.