During the last session, Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s traded shares were 1,024,378, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.51% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the AGRX share is $3.89, that puts it down -95.48% from that peak though still a striking +10.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.79. The company’s market capitalization is $174.38 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.41 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.66 Million shares over the past three months.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. AGRX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX): Trading Information

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) registered a 0.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.95% in intraday trading to $2.21 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.33%, and it has moved by -5.69% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -30.66%. The short interest in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) is 3.91 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.8, which implies an increase of 291.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $10 respectively. As a result, AGRX is trading at a discount of 402.51% off the target high and 201.51% off the low.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) shares have jump down -35.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1.64% against 0.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -110% this quarter and then fall -41.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3822.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15%. While earnings are projected to return -62.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s Biggest Investors

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 1.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.55%, with the float percentage being 52.13%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 110 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.92 Million shares (or 18.17% of all shares), a total value of $45.69 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.12 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $14.7 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2,763,477 shares. This amounts to just over 3.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.93 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.97 Million, or about 2.25% of the stock, which is worth about $5.65 Million.