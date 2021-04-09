During the recent session, CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)’s traded shares were 2,459,330, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the last check, the stock’s price was $14.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.11% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the CNX share is $15.89, that puts it down -12.94% from that peak though still a striking +47.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.35. The company’s market capitalization is $3.09 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.74 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.92 Million shares over the past three months.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. CNX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.27.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX): Trading Information

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) registered a 0.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.52% in intraday trading to $15.23 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.15%, and it has moved by 3.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.46%. The short interest in CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) is 16.09 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.88, which implies an increase of 19.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.5 and $20 respectively. As a result, CNX is trading at a discount of 42.15% off the target high and -4.05% off the low.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that CNX Resources Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) shares have gone up +45.7% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 66.18% against 15%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -55.7% this quarter and then jump 84.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $404.4 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $389.84 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $416.36 Million and $324.22 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -2.9% and then jump by 20.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -9.1%. While earnings are projected to return -473.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 35.7% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)’s Biggest Investors

CNX Resources Corporation insiders own 2.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.09%, with the float percentage being 95.31%. Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ is the largest shareholder of the company, while 366 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 35.51 Million shares (or 16.15% of all shares), a total value of $383.49 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.99 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $280.65 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) shares are Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Longleaf Partners Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund owns about 12,751,607 shares. This amounts to just over 5.8 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $137.72 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.59 Million, or about 3.45% of the stock, which is worth about $82.02 Million.