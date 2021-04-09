During the recent session, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s traded shares were 3,608,143, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.2. At the last check, the stock’s price was $95.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.72% or -$0.69. The 52-week high for the CZR share is $106.2, that puts it down -11.25% from that peak though still a striking +84.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.6. The company’s market capitalization is $20.03 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.87 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.34 Million shares over the past three months.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. CZR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.84.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR): Trading Information

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) registered a -0.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.29% in intraday trading to $97.65 this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.27%, and it has moved by 1.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.46%. The short interest in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is 11.09 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $102.5, which implies an increase of 7.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $90 and $115 respectively. As a result, CZR is trading at a discount of 20.47% off the target high and -5.72% off the low.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) shares have gone up +74.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -70.68% against 35%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.2% this quarter and then fall -0.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 130.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.67 Billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.91 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $473.07 Million and $109.23 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 252.8% and then jump by 1646.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -49.9%. While earnings are projected to return 68.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 27.5% per annum.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Biggest Investors

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. insiders own 4.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.52%, with the float percentage being 100.29%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 471 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 26.53 Million shares (or 12.74% of all shares), a total value of $1.97 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.72 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.84 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 17,248,822 shares. This amounts to just over 8.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.28 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.57 Million, or about 2.67% of the stock, which is worth about $413.58 Million.