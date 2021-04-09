During the recent session, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s traded shares were 3,912,885, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the last check, the stock’s price was $250.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.12% or -$2.85. The 52-week high for the SE share is $285, that puts it down -13.88% from that peak though still a striking +82.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $44.46. The company’s market capitalization is $131.51 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.79 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.54 Million shares over the past three months.

Sea Limited (SE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. SE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.57.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE): Trading Information

Sea Limited (SE) registered a -1.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.04% in intraday trading to $258.6 this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.05%, and it has moved by 9.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.97%. The short interest in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is 18.95 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $291.4, which implies an increase of 16.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $160 and $330 respectively. As a result, SE is trading at a discount of 31.86% off the target high and -36.07% off the low.

Sea Limited (SE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Sea Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sea Limited (SE) shares have gone up +54.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -61.15% against 15.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -9.6% this quarter and then jump 22.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 90.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.8 Billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.95 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $913.92 Million and $1.29 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 97.4% and then jump by 51.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -60.7%. While earnings are projected to return -1.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s Biggest Investors

Sea Limited insiders own 2.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.47%, with the float percentage being 77.14%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 853 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 32.21 Million shares (or 48.83% of all shares), a total value of $6.41 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.02 Million shares, is of Sands Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 36.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $4.78 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sea Limited (SE) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 15,491,992 shares. This amounts to just over 23.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.08 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.47 Million, or about 9.82% of the stock, which is worth about $1.29 Billion.