SunOpta Inc. (STKL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. STKL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.33, which implies an increase of 36.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18 and $25 respectively. As a result, STKL is trading at a discount of 68.35% off the target high and 21.21% off the low.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $209.01 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $194.19 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $335.95 Million and $310.94 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -37.8% and then fell by -37.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -36.48%. While earnings are projected to return -157.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 30% per annum.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)’s Biggest Investors

SunOpta Inc. insiders own 3.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.26%, with the float percentage being 66.29%. Engaged Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 168 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.83 Million shares (or 9.46% of all shares), a total value of $114.71 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.09 Million shares, is of Oaktree Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 7.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $94.44 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SunOpta Inc. (STKL) shares are American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd owns about 2,046,961 shares. This amounts to just over 1.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.03 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.37 Million, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $13.94 Million.