During the last session, 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s traded shares were 1,955,478, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.92% or -$0.94. The 52-week high for the VNET share is $44.45, that puts it down -42.33% from that peak though still a striking +59.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.67. The company’s market capitalization is $4.15 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.72 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.59 Million shares over the past three months.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. VNET has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.74.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET): Trading Information

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) registered a -2.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.46% in intraday trading to $34.88 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.31%, and it has moved by 1.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.97%. The short interest in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) is 8.33 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.22 day(s) to cover.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that 21Vianet Group, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) shares have gone up +38.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -87.44% against 7.2%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -3000% this quarter and then jump 37.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $205.78 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $212.49 Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $149.77 Million and $155.86 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 37.4% and then jump by 36.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -38.5%. While earnings are projected to return -3312.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Biggest Investors

21Vianet Group, Inc. insiders own 0.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.07%, with the float percentage being 89.75%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 234 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.06 Million shares (or 5.74% of all shares), a total value of $210.1 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.86 Million shares, is of FIL LTD’s that is approximately 4.6% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $168.44 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Global X Fds-Global X Cloud Computing ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 1,246,091 shares. This amounts to just over 1.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.61 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.19 Million, or about 1.13% of the stock, which is worth about $43.44 Million.