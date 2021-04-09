During the recent session, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s traded shares were 822,013, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $7.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.02% or -$0.53. The 52-week high for the YQ share is $23.93, that puts it down -240.88% from that peak though still a striking +7.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.5. The company’s market capitalization is $1.42 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.82 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.91 Million shares over the past three months.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. YQ has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.43.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -73.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s Biggest Investors

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. insiders own 36.2% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.28%, with the float percentage being 16.12%. Galileo (PTC) Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.02 Million shares (or 3.57% of all shares), a total value of $77.16 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.64 Million shares, is of Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $59.48 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) shares are BlackRock International Impact Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that BlackRock International Impact Fund owns about 39,479 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $643.11 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.35 Thousand, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $185.09 Thousand.