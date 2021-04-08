During the last session, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s traded shares were 13,035,733, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.94% or -$2.94. The 52-week high for the XPEV share is $74.49, that puts it down -118.64% from that peak though still a striking +49.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.11. The company’s market capitalization is $24.3 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.42 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 21.83 Million shares over the past three months.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. XPEV has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV): Trading Information

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) registered a -7.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.18% in intraday trading to $39.24 this Thursday, Apr 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.74%, and it has moved by 21.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.45%. The short interest in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is 20.62 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.94 day(s) to cover.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -105.9% in 2021, the next five years will return -5.11% per annum.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Biggest Investors

XPeng Inc. insiders own 9.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.84%, with the float percentage being 27.34%. Coatue Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 335 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.38 Million shares (or 2.14% of all shares), a total value of $444.55 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.38 Million shares, is of Aspex Management (HK) Ltd’s that is approximately 2.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $444.55 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of XPeng Inc. (XPEV) shares are New World Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that New World Fund, Inc. owns about 5,711,103 shares. This amounts to just over 1.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $275.16 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.83 Million, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $121.36 Million.