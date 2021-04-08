During the last session, WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s traded shares were 2,178,572, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.14% or -$1.65. The 52-week high for the WKEY share is $22.4, that puts it down -105.32% from that peak though still a striking +64.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.9. The company’s market capitalization is $195.23 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.21 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.84 Million shares over the past three months.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. WKEY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY): Trading Information

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) registered a -13.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 32.4% in intraday trading to $16.14 this Wednesday, Mar 31, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -27.27%, and it has moved by 86.5% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 53.88%. The short interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) is 72.29 Million shares and it means that shorts have 14.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9, which implies a decline of -17.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $9 respectively. As a result, WKEY is trading at a discount of -17.51% off the target high and -17.51% off the low.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s Biggest Investors

WISeKey International Holding AG insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.79%, with the float percentage being 0.79%. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 16.6 Thousand shares (or 0.07% of all shares), a total value of $117.69 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.9 Thousand shares, is of Two Sigma Advisers, LP’s that is approximately 0.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $112.73 Thousand.