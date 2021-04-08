During the recent session, TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s traded shares were 1,268,189, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.2. At the last check, the stock’s price was $2.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.06% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the PETZ share is $14.52, that puts it down -409.47% from that peak though still a striking +71.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.804. The company’s market capitalization is $129.21 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 203.33 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 824.69 Million shares over the past three months.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (PETZ) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. PETZ has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ): Trading Information

TDH Holdings, Inc. (PETZ) registered a 1.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.86% in intraday trading to $3.38- this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.91%, and it has moved by 12.4% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 51.89%. The short interest in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) is 46.63 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (PETZ) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 72.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s Biggest Investors

TDH Holdings, Inc. insiders own 73.9% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.51%, with the float percentage being 1.97%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 136.4 Thousand shares (or 0.3% of all shares), a total value of $252.34 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 78.67 Thousand shares, is of Gateway Advisory’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $145.55 Thousand.