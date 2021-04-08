During the last session, IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s traded shares were 7,325,575, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.57, reflecting an intraday loss of 0% or $0. The 52-week high for the IZEA share is $7.45, that puts it down -63.02% from that peak though still a striking +96.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.145. The company’s market capitalization is $270.22 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.7 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.96 Million shares over the past three months.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 5. IZEA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA): Trading Information

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) registered a 0% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.45% in intraday trading to $5.28- this Wednesday, Apr 07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.4%, and it has moved by 37.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 151.1%. The short interest in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) is 1.21 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.5, which implies a decline of -1.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.5 and $4.5 respectively. As a result, IZEA is trading at a discount of -1.53% off the target high and -1.53% off the low.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) shares have gone up +384.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -96% against -1.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 88.9% this quarter and then jump 60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 56% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.25 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.75 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.76 Million and $3.13 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 31.2% and then jump by 115.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 72% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s Biggest Investors

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. insiders own 7.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.88%, with the float percentage being 3.13%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 789.56 Thousand shares (or 1.34% of all shares), a total value of $1.44 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 255.61 Thousand shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $465.22 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 767,747 shares. This amounts to just over 1.3 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.4 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 216.09 Thousand, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $866.52 Thousand.