During the last session, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s traded shares were 2,623,900, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.71% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the IMTE share is $13.31, that puts it down -136.41% from that peak though still a striking +47.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.93. The company’s market capitalization is $44.29 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.11 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.97 Million shares over the past three months.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. IMTE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE): Trading Information

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) registered a -0.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.59% in intraday trading to $6.75- this Thursday, Apr 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.62%, and it has moved by 45.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 44.36%. The short interest in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) is 97.05 Million shares and it means that shorts have 49.26 day(s) to cover.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Biggest Investors

Integrated Media Technology Limited insiders own 50.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.01%, with the float percentage being 22.18%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 20.65 Thousand shares (or 0.29% of all shares), a total value of $80.55 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.2 Thousand shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $43.68 Thousand.