During the recent session, Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s traded shares were 12,011,034, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $3.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.55% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the IMMP share is $7.95, that puts it down -132.46% from that peak though still a striking +80.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.68. The company’s market capitalization is $241.07 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 628.9 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.55 Million shares over the past three months.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. IMMP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP): Trading Information

Immutep Limited (IMMP) registered a 7.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.48% in intraday trading to $3.65- this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.38%, and it has moved by 40.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.87%. The short interest in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) is 151.16 Million shares and it means that shorts have 59.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.64, which implies an increase of 94.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.71 and $8 respectively. As a result, IMMP is trading at a discount of 133.92% off the target high and 66.96% off the low.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $860Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $860Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.92 Million and $9.92 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -91.3% and then fell by -91.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s Biggest Investors

Immutep Limited insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.37%, with the float percentage being 0.37%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 102.74 Thousand shares (or 0.15% of all shares), a total value of $322.59 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36.1 Thousand shares, is of HighTower Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $113.35 Thousand.