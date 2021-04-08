During the recent session, Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)’s traded shares were 1,751,442, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.47. At the last check, the stock’s price was $57.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.69% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the UL share is $63.89, that puts it down -11.93% from that peak though still a striking +12.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $49.75. The company’s market capitalization is $151.24 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.94 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.4 Million shares over the past three months.

Unilever PLC (UL) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1. UL has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL): Trading Information

Unilever PLC (UL) registered a 0.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.44% in intraday trading to $57.32 this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.22%, and it has moved by 5.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.45%. The short interest in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) is 1.99 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $64.16, which implies an increase of 12.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $48.56 and $75.85 respectively. As a result, UL is trading at a discount of 32.88% off the target high and -14.93% off the low.

Unilever PLC (UL) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.3%. While earnings are projected to return -0.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.9% per annum.

UL Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Unilever PLC is 1.91, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.37 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.08%.

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)’s Biggest Investors

Unilever PLC insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.73%, with the float percentage being 8.73%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1127 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 18.77 Million shares (or 0.71% of all shares), a total value of $1.13 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.16 Million shares, is of Gardner Russo & Gardner’s that is approximately 0.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $673.35 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Unilever PLC (UL) shares are Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund and Vanguard/Wellesley Income Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund owns about 5,795,875 shares. This amounts to just over 0.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $338.13 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.97 Million, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $239.4 Million.