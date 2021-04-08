During the recent session, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)’s traded shares were 2,683,908, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the last check, the stock’s price was $65.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.34% or -$0.89. The 52-week high for the TD share is $67.23, that puts it down -2.74% from that peak though still a striking +42.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.62. The company’s market capitalization is $119.18 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.49 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.84 Million shares over the past three months.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. TD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.16.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD): Trading Information

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) registered a -1.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.02% in intraday trading to $66.78 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.34%, and it has moved by 2.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.97%. The short interest in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is 7.5 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $64, which implies a decline of -2.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $64 and $64 respectively. As a result, TD is trading at a discount of -2.2% off the target high and -2.2% off the low.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that The Toronto-Dominion Bank has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) shares have gone up +38.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.35% against 13.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.5% this quarter and then jump 4.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.86 Billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.11 Billion by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.67 Billion and $7.34 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.8% and then fell by -3.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.8%. While earnings are projected to return 2.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.6% per annum.

TD Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Toronto-Dominion Bank is 2.53, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.78%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)’s Biggest Investors

The Toronto-Dominion Bank insiders own 0.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.68%, with the float percentage being 55.72%. Royal Bank of Canada is the largest shareholder of the company, while 942 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 144.51 Million shares (or 7.95% of all shares), a total value of $8.15 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 68.62 Million shares, is of Bank of Montreal/Can/’s that is approximately 3.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.87 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Capital Income Builder, Inc. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 27,411,954 shares. This amounts to just over 1.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.21 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.57 Million, or about 1.08% of the stock, which is worth about $1.11 Billion.