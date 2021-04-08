During the recent session, Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY)’s traded shares were 37,005,496, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $17.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 76.44% or $7.69. The 52-week high for the VERY share is $21.79, that puts it down -22.76% from that peak though still a striking +61.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.91. The company’s market capitalization is $242.76 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.33 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.1 Million shares over the past three months.

Vericity, Inc. (VERY) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. VERY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY): Trading Information

Vericity, Inc. (VERY) registered a 76.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.52% in intraday trading to $22.03 this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 74.82%, and it has moved by 56.9% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 72.73%. The short interest in Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) is 16.07 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.92 day(s) to cover.

Vericity, Inc. (VERY) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY)’s Biggest Investors

Vericity, Inc. insiders own 10.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.46%, with the float percentage being 88.96%. Perry Creek Capital, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 42 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 100Thousand shares (or 0.67% of all shares), a total value of $1Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 79.48 Thousand shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $795.61 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vericity, Inc. (VERY) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 49,585 shares. This amounts to just over 0.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $505.27 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.96 Thousand, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $223.73 Thousand.