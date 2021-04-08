During the recent session, American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)’s traded shares were 4,046,458, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.56. At the last check, the stock’s price was $7.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.65% or $1.2. The 52-week high for the AVCT share is $12.96, that puts it down -84.88% from that peak though still a striking +79.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.45. The company’s market capitalization is $139.3 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.18 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 56.02 Million shares over the past three months.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (AVCT) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. AVCT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT): Trading Information

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (AVCT) registered a 20.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.79% in intraday trading to $7.80- this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.55%, and it has moved by 20.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.44%. The short interest in American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) is 249.32 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.45 day(s) to cover.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (AVCT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -33.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)’s Biggest Investors

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. insiders own 81.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.44%, with the float percentage being 35.27%. Cresset Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 82.89 Thousand shares (or 0.42% of all shares), a total value of $596.77 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43.59 Thousand shares, is of 683 Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $313.85 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (AVCT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 42,436 shares. This amounts to just over 0.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $305.54 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.03 Thousand, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $74.12 Thousand.