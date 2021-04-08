During the recent session, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s traded shares were 15,739,120, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the last check, the stock’s price was $686.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.36% or $15.86. The 52-week high for the TSLA share is $900.4, that puts it down -31.1% from that peak though still a striking +84.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $106.47. The company’s market capitalization is $656.58 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 34.18 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 35.41 Million shares over the past three months.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.9. TSLA has a Sell rating from 6 analyst(s) out of 35 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 3 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.76.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA): Trading Information

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) registered a 2.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.91% in intraday trading to $708.1 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.94%, and it has moved by 22.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.56%. The short interest in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is 44.73 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $660.77, which implies a decline of -3.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $67 and $1200 respectively. As a result, TSLA is trading at a discount of 74.72% off the target high and -90.25% off the low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Tesla, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) shares have gone up +57.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 90.63% against 16%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 230.4% this quarter and then jump 115.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 54.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.05 Billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.17 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.99 Billion and $6.04 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 67.9% and then jump by 85% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.7%. While earnings are projected to return 165% in 2021, the next five years will return 32.1% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Biggest Investors

Tesla, Inc. insiders own 19.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.97%, with the float percentage being 57.28%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2580 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 57.81 Million shares (or 6.02% of all shares), a total value of $40.8 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.08 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $35.34 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 26,576,489 shares. This amounts to just over 2.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.75 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.37 Million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $15.08 Billion.