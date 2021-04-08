During the recent session, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s traded shares were 2,622,500, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.44. At the last check, the stock’s price was $7.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.09% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the FTI share is $9.7, that puts it down -25.65% from that peak though still a striking +50.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.8. The company’s market capitalization is $3.52 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.45 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.22 Million shares over the past three months.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. FTI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI): Trading Information

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) registered a -2.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.91% in intraday trading to $8.01- this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.3%, and it has moved by -15.23% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -18.11%. The short interest in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is 10.04 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.3, which implies an increase of 33.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $18 respectively. As a result, FTI is trading at a discount of 133.16% off the target high and -61.14% off the low.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that TechnipFMC plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TechnipFMC plc (FTI) shares have gone up +48.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -215% against 24.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.2% this quarter and then fall -133.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -50.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.54 Billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.59 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.13 Billion and $3.16 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -50.8% and then fell by -49.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -35.9% in 2021, the next five years will return -2.9% per annum.

FTI Dividend Yield

TechnipFMC plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 27, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for TechnipFMC plc is 0.13, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.66 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Biggest Investors

TechnipFMC plc insiders own 0.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.35%, with the float percentage being 87.18%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 548 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 30.2 Million shares (or 6.72% of all shares), a total value of $283.87 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.69 Million shares, is of Bpifrance SA’s that is approximately 5.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $232.07 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TechnipFMC plc (FTI) shares are Vanguard 500 Index Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard 500 Index Fund owns about 8,464,814 shares. This amounts to just over 1.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $79.57 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.75 Million, or about 1.72% of the stock, which is worth about $59.83 Million.