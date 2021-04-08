During the recent session, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s traded shares were 1,970,769, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.05. At the last check, the stock’s price was $58.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.12% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the TAL share is $90.96, that puts it down -56.13% from that peak though still a striking +19.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $47.15. The company’s market capitalization is $34.97 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.01 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.99 Million shares over the past three months.

TAL Education Group (TAL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. TAL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 34 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 23 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL): Trading Information

TAL Education Group (TAL) registered a 0.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.26% in intraday trading to $59.62 this Wednesday, Apr 07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.21%, and it has moved by -15.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.51%. The short interest in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is 13.36 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $89.22, which implies an increase of 53.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $66 and $108 respectively. As a result, TAL is trading at a discount of 85.38% off the target high and 13.29% off the low.

TAL Education Group (TAL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that TAL Education Group has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TAL Education Group (TAL) shares have jump down -23.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1000% against 20.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -50% this quarter and then fall -16.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.2 Billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.3 Billion by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $857.68 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 40.2%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -27.4%. While earnings are projected to return -130.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Biggest Investors

TAL Education Group insiders own 0.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.3%, with the float percentage being 105.6%. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 659 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 58.8 Million shares (or 14.72% of all shares), a total value of $4.2 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 54.36 Million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 13.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.89 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TAL Education Group (TAL) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 17,039,382 shares. This amounts to just over 4.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.19 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.85 Million, or about 1.46% of the stock, which is worth about $388.87 Million.