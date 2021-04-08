During the last session, Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s traded shares were 1,837,439, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.93% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the SLGG share is $11.2, that puts it down -63.5% from that peak though still a striking +76.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.63. The company’s market capitalization is $158.38 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.66 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.32 Million shares over the past three months.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. SLGG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG): Trading Information

Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) registered a -3.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.96% in intraday trading to $7.87- this Wednesday, Mar 31, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.1%, and it has moved by 16.1% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 142.05%. The short interest in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) is 3.2 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.25, which implies a decline of -8.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.5 and $8 respectively. As a result, SLGG is trading at a discount of 16.79% off the target high and -34.31% off the low.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Super League Gaming, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) shares have gone up +278.45% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 58.3% this quarter and then jump 54.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 233.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 57.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s Biggest Investors

Super League Gaming, Inc. insiders own 12.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.99%, with the float percentage being 12.56%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 320.67 Thousand shares (or 1.48% of all shares), a total value of $907.48 Thousand in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 100.06 Thousand shares, is of MAI Capital Management’s that is approximately 0.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $283.17 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) shares are Jacob Discovery Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Jacob Discovery Fd owns about 350,000 shares. This amounts to just over 1.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.1 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 158.86 Thousand, or about 0.74% of the stock, which is worth about $449.56 Thousand.