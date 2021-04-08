During the last session, Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s traded shares were 413,267, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.72, reflecting an intraday loss of 0% or $0. The 52-week high for the SBBP share is $4.63, that puts it down -70.22% from that peak though still a striking +33.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.81. The company’s market capitalization is $183.72 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 710.22 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.09 Million shares over the past three months.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. SBBP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8, which implies an increase of 194.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $10 respectively. As a result, SBBP is trading at a discount of 267.65% off the target high and 83.82% off the low.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Strongbridge Biopharma plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) shares have gone up +25.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -31.48% against 8.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 47.4% this quarter and then jump 25% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.31 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.93 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.84 Million and $6Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 42.3% and then jump by 48.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.6%. While earnings are projected to return 14.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s Biggest Investors

Strongbridge Biopharma plc insiders own 10.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.96%, with the float percentage being 79.51%. Caxton Corp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 104 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.09 Million shares (or 11.98% of all shares), a total value of $19.66 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.14 Million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 6.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $10.06 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,297,600 shares. This amounts to just over 1.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.15 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 976.48 Thousand, or about 1.45% of the stock, which is worth about $3.07 Million.