During the last session, ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s traded shares were 5,670,562, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.69% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the PIXY share is $15.56, that puts it down -461.73% from that peak though still a striking +27.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.02. The company’s market capitalization is $57.9 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 709.6 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 Million shares over the past three months.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. PIXY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY): Trading Information

ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) registered a 11.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.42% in intraday trading to $2.96- this Wednesday, Apr 07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.39%, and it has moved by 3.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.24%. The short interest in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) is 156.09 Million shares and it means that shorts have 151.54 day(s) to cover.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 83.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Biggest Investors

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 114,467 shares. This amounts to just over 0.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $285.02 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 48.63 Thousand, or about 0.23% of the stock, which is worth about $145.88 Thousand.