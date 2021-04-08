During the recent session, Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s traded shares were 59,020,310, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $1.6, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.15% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the SFET share is $2.98, that puts it down -86.25% from that peak though still a striking +43.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.9. The company’s market capitalization is $43.86 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 682.03 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.38 Million shares over the past three months.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. SFET has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET): Trading Information

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) registered a 18.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.83% in intraday trading to $1.8 this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.89%, and it has moved by 13.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.03%. The short interest in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) is 238.93 Million shares and it means that shorts have 173.14 day(s) to cover.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s Biggest Investors

Safe-T Group Ltd insiders own 9.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.5%, with the float percentage being 0.56%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 43.75 Thousand shares (or 0.17% of all shares), a total value of $62.13 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.88 Thousand shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.1% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $35.33 Thousand.